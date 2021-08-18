$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 118.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

XHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE XHR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 430,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,175. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,164.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,287,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,600,000 after purchasing an additional 758,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,956,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,064,000 after acquiring an additional 281,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,989,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,175,000 after acquiring an additional 94,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,641,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,479,000 after acquiring an additional 536,073 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,379,000 after acquiring an additional 65,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

