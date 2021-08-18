$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.25. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings per share of ($3.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RRGB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

RRGB stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,651. The stock has a market cap of $348.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.65.

In other news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $88,948.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 69,335 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

