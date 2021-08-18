$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.07. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $855,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618,402 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 97.5% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,423,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,908,000 after purchasing an additional 753,658 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TME traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. 45,790,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,644,650. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

