-$0.09 EPS Expected for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.25). Green Plains reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

In other Green Plains news, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,129.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,300 shares of company stock worth $1,651,050 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRE opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.69. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $38.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.90.

Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

