$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.25. Freshpet reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.79.

FRPT stock opened at $129.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.26 and a beta of 0.73. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.30.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $1,360,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,842 shares in the company, valued at $26,640,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,446 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,255 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

