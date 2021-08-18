$0.13 EPS Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.05. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.27). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

HALL stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $69.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 189,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 46,763 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 71,767 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 113,940 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,852 shares during the period. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

