$0.19 EPS Expected for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.22. Warner Music Group posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 375%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Warner Music Group.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WMG traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.06. 8,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,542. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.98. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.85%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warner Music Group (WMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.