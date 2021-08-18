$0.32 EPS Expected for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. GasLog Partners posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 190.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.
On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GasLog Partners.
GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.28 million.
Shares of GLOP stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 231.6% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 80,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 56,403 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 43.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,378,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 58.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 438,052 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 30.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 277,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.07% of the company’s stock.
About GasLog Partners
GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
