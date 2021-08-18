-$0.35 EPS Expected for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will post ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.32). Okta reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.91.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.93. The company had a trading volume of 733,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of -93.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Okta has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.87.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,373.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,886.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,400 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Okta by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,176,000 after buying an additional 5,194,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after buying an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 122.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after purchasing an additional 990,869 shares during the last quarter. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth approximately $223,669,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 159.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,661,000 after purchasing an additional 634,233 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

