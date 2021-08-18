-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.10). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($2.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($3.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

LYV stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $80.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,484. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.