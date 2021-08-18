-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.10). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($2.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($3.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

LYV stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $80.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,484. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.