$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.81 million for the quarter.

OPBK opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

