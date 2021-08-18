$0.56 EPS Expected for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.53. Teekay LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGP shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NYSE:TGP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 286,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,718. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,307,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after acquiring an additional 119,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

