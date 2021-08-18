-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.43). Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings of ($1.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.28) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.28. 1,388,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.10. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

