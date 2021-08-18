-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.43). Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings of ($1.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.28) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.28. 1,388,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.10. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.