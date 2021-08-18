$0.97 EPS Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Oracle posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,245,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,595 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,158,382,000 after purchasing an additional 539,617 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after buying an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,645,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,036,808. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle has a one year low of $54.73 and a one year high of $91.78. The firm has a market cap of $248.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

