$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to post sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Two analysts have made estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Shopify posted sales of $767.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 101.2% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 84.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 54.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 45.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,481.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,479.43. The stock has a market cap of $184.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. Shopify has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

