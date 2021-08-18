$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.15. Life Storage reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.81.

LSI stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.32. 403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,497. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage has a one year low of $66.22 and a one year high of $121.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Life Storage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,432,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 206,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,759,000 after buying an additional 71,194 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

