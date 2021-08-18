$1.27 EPS Expected for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.41. Garmin posted earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.14.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $12,010,511.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,975 shares of company stock valued at $33,769,718. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth $55,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 74,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 193.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRMN opened at $166.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.45. Garmin has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $169.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

