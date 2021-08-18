$1.45 EPS Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will announce $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Teradyne reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,944,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,307,000 after buying an additional 213,655 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,777,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,019,000 after buying an additional 309,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,693,000 after purchasing an additional 48,198 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Teradyne by 142.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,832 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 1,108.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,056 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TER traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $116.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $74.07 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

