$1.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $1.70. PepsiCo reported earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PepsiCo.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $156.98. 53,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,124,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $158.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.