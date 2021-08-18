$102.72 Million in Sales Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will report $102.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $105.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year sales of $390.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $388.10 million to $392.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $547.56 million, with estimates ranging from $489.70 million to $590.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skillz.
SKLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. cut their target price on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skillz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 227,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Skillz by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 248,052 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skillz by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 51,621 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,636,000. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Skillz stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
