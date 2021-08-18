$102.72 Million in Sales Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will report $102.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $105.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year sales of $390.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $388.10 million to $392.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $547.56 million, with estimates ranging from $489.70 million to $590.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skillz.

SKLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. cut their target price on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skillz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 204,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $2,274,097.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 384,190 shares of company stock worth $4,670,849 over the last three months. 27.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 227,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Skillz by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 248,052 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skillz by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 51,621 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,636,000. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

