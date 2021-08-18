10,545 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.75. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $73.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.