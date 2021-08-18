105,977 Shares in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Burning Rock Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 813,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after buying an additional 36,487 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 7,786.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 688,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,525,000 after acquiring an additional 679,406 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter worth about $18,444,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

NASDAQ:BNR opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of -2.10. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNR. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.