$126.50 Million in Sales Expected for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will report sales of $126.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.00 million. Upwork reported sales of $96.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $485.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.80 million to $494.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $606.74 million, with estimates ranging from $576.40 million to $629.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Several research firms have commented on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,462,099.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,277,654.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,888 shares of company stock worth $2,894,759. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Upwork by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. Upwork has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.60 and a beta of 2.00.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.