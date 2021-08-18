127,767 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 127,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,000. Pfizer comprises about 2.6% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.93.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,970,799. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.72. The stock has a market cap of $288.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.