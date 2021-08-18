$137.60 Million in Sales Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will post $137.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.10 million to $144.10 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $109.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $533.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.80 million to $547.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $579.60 million, with estimates ranging from $565.79 million to $588.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

