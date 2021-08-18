13,778 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $99.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.92. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

