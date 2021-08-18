$146.86 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to post $146.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.94 million and the lowest is $132.77 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported sales of $83.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year sales of $514.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $485.54 million to $543.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $894.73 million, with estimates ranging from $837.40 million to $952.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $96.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

FTAI stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.94. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

