$15.81 Billion in Sales Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to report sales of $15.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.60 billion and the highest is $16.09 billion. HP posted sales of $14.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $63.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.25 billion to $64.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $62.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.98 billion to $64.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25. HP has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 168.4% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 62,215 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of HP by 344.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 76,767 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 19.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $46,786,000 after buying an additional 240,050 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 47.6% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 171,767 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 55,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $295,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

