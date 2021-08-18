18,912 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 922 shares of company stock valued at $223,034 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $253.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

