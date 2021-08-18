$192.67 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to announce sales of $192.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $187.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $196.20 million. Healthcare Trust of America reported sales of $187.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year sales of $771.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $756.20 million to $788.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $807.57 million, with estimates ranging from $763.70 million to $850.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

HTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HTA opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

