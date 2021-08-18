$199.46 Million in Sales Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to post sales of $199.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.80 million and the highest is $205.68 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $130.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $743.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $727.70 million to $753.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $966.78 million, with estimates ranging from $922.40 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shake Shack.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.56.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $102,833.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,445 shares in the company, valued at $346,635.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,066 shares of company stock worth $310,361. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $86.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.27 and a beta of 1.73. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.50.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.