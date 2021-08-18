1Million Token Reaches Market Cap of $375,544.12 (1MT)

1Million Token (CURRENCY:1MT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One 1Million Token coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 1Million Token has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1Million Token has a total market capitalization of $375,544.12 and approximately $11,769.00 worth of 1Million Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006131 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007177 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000036 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000175 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About 1Million Token

1Million Token (CRYPTO:1MT) is a coin. 1Million Token’s total supply is 995,699 coins and its circulating supply is 989,939 coins. The official website for 1Million Token is 1milliontoken.org . 1Million Token’s official Twitter account is @1MillionTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

