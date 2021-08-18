1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CEO Buys $109,723.68 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CEO David S. Rosenblatt bought 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $109,723.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DIBS traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 221,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,981. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.59.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). Equities analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIBS. Bank of America began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

