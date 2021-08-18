$2.29 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will post $2.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. The Hershey posted sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full-year sales of $8.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $8.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $182.13 on Wednesday. The Hershey has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,796 shares of company stock worth $3,982,735 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,896,000 after acquiring an additional 118,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,320,000 after acquiring an additional 172,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,138,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,808,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,019,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,672,000 after acquiring an additional 106,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

