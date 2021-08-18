$2.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.77 and the lowest is $2.66. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $10.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.22 to $10.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.89 to $11.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NXP Semiconductors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $207.25 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $218.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,744 shares of company stock worth $10,702,524 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.