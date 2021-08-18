$2.93 EPS Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will report $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.96. Carlisle Companies reported earnings per share of $1.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $9.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $12.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.50.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,716. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $210.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,015 shares of company stock valued at $33,323,551 over the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

