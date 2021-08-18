$204.75 Million in Sales Expected for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to post sales of $204.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $215.20 million and the lowest is $194.30 million. Hudson Pacific Properties posted sales of $196.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year sales of $832.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $775.20 million to $864.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $888.72 million, with estimates ranging from $808.00 million to $937.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hudson Pacific Properties.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -660.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth about $4,883,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 526,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after buying an additional 64,747 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after buying an additional 547,724 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 391,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 67,769 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.