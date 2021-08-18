24,223 Shares in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Global Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXG. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $674,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,243,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,093,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,459,000.

IXG stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.05. The stock had a trading volume of 106,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,102. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $51.18 and a 1-year high of $81.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.85.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

