$245.11 Million in Sales Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will post sales of $245.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $244.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $245.72 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $209.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $967.24 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%.

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

HAE stock opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $149,569.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $959,891 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

