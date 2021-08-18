26,985 Shares in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.09% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 37,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 100.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.13. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

