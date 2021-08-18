$271.16 Million in Sales Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will announce $271.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $271.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $271.21 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $258.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%.

UNIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNIT opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 651.00 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

