27,910 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $156,040.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,459.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $129,788,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,727,795 shares of company stock valued at $394,072,582 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock opened at $143.90 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

