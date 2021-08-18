$296.94 Million in Sales Expected for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to announce sales of $296.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for VEREIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $304.71 million. VEREIT reported sales of $293.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VEREIT.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VER. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.17. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in VEREIT by 30.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in VEREIT during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VEREIT by 828.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VEREIT by 37.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

