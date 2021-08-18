$3.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will announce $3.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.11 billion and the lowest is $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology posted sales of $2.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year sales of $11.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.39.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $90.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

