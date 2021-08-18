-$3.55 EPS Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to post earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.86). Vail Resorts posted earnings per share of ($3.82) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $8.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.82 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTN. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total value of $29,492,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN opened at $288.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $208.46 and a 1 year high of $338.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

