32,244 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Acquired by Tenret Co LLC

Tenret Co LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Tenret Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.63. 72,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720,322. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.80. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.