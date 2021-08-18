$390,000.00 in Sales Expected for Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) will report $390,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $470,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year sales of $2.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 million to $3.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.41 million, with estimates ranging from $9.78 million to $11.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nyxoah.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NYXH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NYXH stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

