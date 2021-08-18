$395.16 Million in Sales Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will post $395.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.67 million and the highest is $450.14 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $316.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

NYSE:HBM opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.45. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,827,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,470,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,967 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788,496 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

