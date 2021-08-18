3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus upped their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

NYSE:MMM traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.51. 2,114,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,188. The company has a market cap of $113.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

