$4.03 EPS Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will post $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.49 and the highest is $4.93. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,270.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $12.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.36 to $14.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $19.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.36 to $24.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $182,676,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,914.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 947 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 81.1% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 35,634 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,742 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $145.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 107.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

